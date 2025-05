More than 10 pallets of frozen beef stolen from truck in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer carrying frozen beef was the target of thieves on Tuesday morning in Grays Ferry.

Philadelphia police were called to the 1400 block of Warfield Street just after 7:30 a.m.

The truck driver told investigators that he noticed the rear lock was missing, along with 10-and-a-half pallets of frozen beef.

Authorities have not made any arrests.