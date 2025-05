More than 100 officers bike through South Jersey as part of Police Unity Tour, honoring fallen cop

This leg of the ride is in honor of fallen officer Louis Duffy, who died while responding to a call for service in 1947.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. -- The Police Unity Tour made its way through South Jersey Friday morning.

The four-day bike ride honors fallen law enforcement officers.

More than 100 officers are taking part in the ride.

It went past Cherry Hill Police headquarters on Friday.

These riders will join others from across New Jersey in making the trek to Washington D.C.