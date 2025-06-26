Majority arrested by ICE in LA area have no criminal history, data shows

There were 722 ICE arrests in the L.A. area during the first 10 days of June. More than half of the people had no criminal history, according to the Deportation Data Project.

There were 722 ICE arrests in the L.A. area during the first 10 days of June. More than half of the people had no criminal history, according to the Deportation Data Project.

There were 722 ICE arrests in the L.A. area during the first 10 days of June. More than half of the people had no criminal history, according to the Deportation Data Project.

There were 722 ICE arrests in the L.A. area during the first 10 days of June. More than half of the people had no criminal history, according to the Deportation Data Project.

LOS ANGELES -- Since recent immigration raids began, questions have been raised over who is being detained by federal agents.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security now says more than 1,600 people in Southern California have been arrested as of this past Sunday.

So, who exactly is getting stopped?

The latest data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows that 56,397 immigrants nationwide are in the agency's custody as of June 15. Of those in custody, 46% had no criminal history at the time of their detainment.

The recent immigration raids in the Los Angeles area picked up on June 6. In the L.A. area, there were 722 ICE arrests in the first 10 days of June, according to the Deportation Data Project.

A total of 221 people arrested - roughly 30% - were convicted criminals. Eighty-four people arrested (11.6%) had pending criminal charges.

Meanwhile, 417 of the people arrested - about 57% - had no criminal history at the time they were taken into custody, according to the data.

The vast majority of those arrested, 82%, are men. Of those taken into custody, nearly 48% are from Mexico, 15.5% are from Guatemala and nearly 8% from El Salvador.

President Donald Trump's administration has aggressively stepped up immigration arrests in the L.A. area recently. Federal agents have been seen arresting and detaining people at their workplaces, and Trump has deployed the National Guard and Marines after protests broke out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.