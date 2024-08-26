Mosquito-borne illness discovered throughout Philadelphia region

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Mosquito-borne illnesses have been discovered in nearly every county in the Philadelphia region, and several people have tested positive for viruses.

There are six local cases of West Nile Virus in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and one case of Eastern Equestrian Encephalitis in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

"If there was West Nile present in a mosquito, we know about it in Bucks County," said Ray Buckley, the mosquito control coordinator for the Bucks County Department of Health.

West Nile has been discovered in mosquitoes in nearly every county in the region, thanks to an aggressive testing campaign.

Traps are set out to collect specimens which are sent to a state lab for testing.

"The amount of West Nile activity that we have seen has been relatively high this year compared to say the last six or seven years," said Buckley.

On Monday afternoon, Camden County announced its first human case.

Experts told Action News the virus can cause serious side effects.

"Encephalitis, swelling of the brain, is seen in about 1% of the people who do contract the virus. Most of them go asymptomatic, a lot of them get fever, chills, nausea -- that's sort of thing," Buckley noted.

In Pennsylvania, there are two cases in Lancaster County, one case in Montgomery County, and two cases in Bucks County.

Currently, officials are spraying areas where mosquitoes have been found carrying the virus.

To protect yourself and your loved ones, experts advise wearing long sleeves, dumping standing water, and wearing repellent.

Warm weather is when mosquitos are most active, so hopefully, as temperatures cool off their activity will decline.