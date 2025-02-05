At Mother's Restaurant in New Orleans, the po' boy reigns supreme

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- While the cheesesteak is king of Philadelphia, the po' boy reigns supreme in the Big Easy.

Both iconic bites are savory, but the ingredients couldn't be any more different.

We did some sampling to see how they stack up.

Welcome to Mother's Restaurant -- a New Orleans staple for southern comfort food. They're also known for their iconic po' boy sandwich.

"Down here it's all about the po' boy," said Alex Salas, morning manager at Mother's. "And what makes our po' boy different is the bread, and down here we use French bread."

The restaurant has been serving locals since 1938.

"Everybody loves po' boys down here and they have the French bread that they use, but I wanted to bring the good bread from Philly down here," said Lehigh Valley native, Steve Gingrich.

And by the "good bread", he means the Amoroso's rolls flown in from home to the Big Easy. He owns the Schooner Saloon in the French Quarter.

"It's a big thing that we bring the bread down from Philly. It's just so much softer... one of my regulars says it's like eating a cloud," he said.

