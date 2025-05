Motorcyclist killed in crash in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Police were called to Kensington and East Sedgley avenues at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday after a car and 3-wheel motorcycle collided.

The force of the crash left the sedan's hood dented and the trike flipped upside down.

Police are investigating who was to blame.

The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.