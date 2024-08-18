WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 73 in Mount Laurel

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle that hit that person did stay on scene.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, August 18, 2024 12:49PM
MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Burlington County.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Route 73 near the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel.

The southbound lanes of Route 73 were shut down for hours as the crash was investigated.

The highway has since reopened.

