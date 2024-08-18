Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 73 in Mount Laurel

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle that hit that person did stay on scene.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Burlington County.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Route 73 near the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle that hit that person did stay on scene.

The southbound lanes of Route 73 were shut down for hours as the crash was investigated.

The highway has since reopened.