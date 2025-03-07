NJ woman arrested after allegedly abusing 2 children in home day care

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Mount Laurel woman is facing charges after she allegedly abused two children she cared for in her home.

Danielle Ingraham, 36, was arrested on Monday. She was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of cruelty to a child

under her care.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, the investigation began last week when an infant was taken to the doctor for a bruised eye after being picked up from Ingraham's home day care.

Prosecutors say Ingraham slapped the infant, along with another toddler she had been caring for.

She was taken into custody in Atlantic County, pending a detention hearing.

Further details on the case have not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Prosecutor's Office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us or the Mount Laurel Police Department at tips@mountlaurelpd.org