Mulch fire continues to burn in Lehigh Township, Northampton County

Firefighters say it's about an acre wide on the surface, but could be as deep as 30 feet.

Thursday, March 27, 2025 11:44AM
A mulch fire is burning off Cherryville Road in Lehigh Township, Northampton County.

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A mulch fire has been burning in the Lehigh Valley since the weekend.

The fire is burning off Cherryville Road in Lehigh Township, Northampton County.

Crews have created a sprinkler perimeter around the fire zone as it continues to burn.

Firefighters say it's about an acre wide on the surface, but could be as deep as 30 feet.

Officials say that because of the difficulty of where it's located, as well as the terrain, they have no choice but to let it burn.

The department says it continues to receive phone calls about the smoke, but assures neighbors the fire is under control and that crews are consistently at the scene.

