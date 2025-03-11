Schuylkill Expressway crash: Only 1 lane open on I-76 WB near Girard Ave. in Philadelphia

All lanes of I-76 westbound are closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.

All lanes of I-76 westbound are closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.

All lanes of I-76 westbound are closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.

All lanes of I-76 westbound are closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just one lane of Schuylkill Expressway westbound is getting by after a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.

The crash happened on I-76, just west of Girard Avenue, around 8 a.m.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where you could see a tow truck working to move a tractor-trailer truck from the roadway.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where you could see a tow truck working to move a tractor-trailer truck from the roadway.

Action News Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman says the jam starts back in South Philadelphia near Passyunk Ave.

Kelly Drive could be a possible alternate route for drivers, Pellman says.

No other information has been released at this time. Delays are expected.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.