Schuylkill Expressway crash: Only 1 lane open on I-76 WB near Girard Ave. in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just one lane of Schuylkill Expressway westbound is getting by after a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.
The crash happened on I-76, just west of Girard Avenue, around 8 a.m.
Chopper 6 was overhead, where you could see a tow truck working to move a tractor-trailer truck from the roadway.
Action News Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman says the jam starts back in South Philadelphia near Passyunk Ave.
Kelly Drive could be a possible alternate route for drivers, Pellman says.
No other information has been released at this time. Delays are expected.