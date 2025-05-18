Multiple pedestrians struck in Burlington City

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police and firefighters responded of multiple pedestrians struck in Burlington City just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Initial reports were that three pedestrians had been struck by a pickup truck at Broad and High Streets.

No word on the extent of the victims' injuries or what led to the collision.

Investigators say the driver of the truck did remain on scene.

Burlington City Police and New Jersey Transit Police remained on scene for several hours.

The intersection was closed for a period of time for the investigation, but has since reopened.