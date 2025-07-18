Older Adults Help to Paint Mural Challenging Stereotypes About Aging in Southwest Philly

A new mural called "Threads of Joy: Celebrating the Golden Years" now decorates the Ann Thomas Presbyterian Apartments in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Muralist Kelley Prevard says she wanted to reframe the idea of aging so it can be seen as a time of excitement, "where dreams still do come true."

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging proposed the concept to Mural Arts Philadelphia and HumanGood provided the location for the mural.

"Art ignites change," says Naeemah Patterson, Assistant Project Manager for Mural Arts Philadelphia. "We have community engagement activities built into the project."

Residents of the senior living apartments and community members were invited to participate in a monthly art club that was started in December.

"I've been here since day one when they first started, I love it," says Gloria Dykes, resident of the Ann Thomas Presbyterian Apartments.

"What they're basically doing is painting on actual sheets that are gonna be on the mural," says Prevard.

"We just give them cups of paint and brushes and aprons and gloves and they get to work," says Patterson.

About ten older adults worked on muralist Kelley Prevard's design, printed on Polytab mural cloth, otherwise known as parachute cloth.

"I wanted it to be very bright, very bold and joyful," says Prevard.

"And they're each five feet by five feet," says Patterson.

"So we paint it in studio and then we kind of attach it to the wall, almost like wallpaper," explains Prevard.

Squares are adhered to the building's exterior with a gel medium.

"The kind of centerpiece to the story is this hand holding a needle and thread," she says. "And the idea is that it's weaving our stories together, cause when I think about my art, I use a lot of symbolism. And so I think about needles being used to mend and heal."

Nearly 100-year-old Constance Moses has been one of the loyal painters.

"I have glaucoma and I'm losing my sight, and so I just do what I can see," says Constance Moses, a resident of the Ann Thomas Presbyterian Apartments.

"We'll put you in front of a big space, it's taped off," says Patterson. "They really enjoy that."

"I think it's fun," says Moses.

"We like to be inclusive," says Patterson. "I really just want them to come away with a great memory."

"I see them helping each other out and it's just so beautiful," says Prevard. "It's very, very fulfilling and uplifting to see that kind of unity in this community."

Prevard also included some photos of older adults in the mural.

"I love that design," says Dykes. "You walk by and say, well, I helped do that."

She says working on the project was a positive experience.

"It gives you ownership, make you feel proud," she says.

"We can honor people," says Prevard. "And we can let them know that they matter and they're important."

She says she's "grateful" they were able to do that for this group of older adults.

That beautiful mural highlighting older adults in the Kingsessing neighborhood was funded by PHARE, the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Initiative, and will be enjoyed for generations to come.

