Music teacher drums up support for veterans in need

Each year, drumming instructor Anthony Cracchiolo spends his birthday donating to the Coatesville VA Medical Center alongside his students.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Berks County native Anthony Cracchiolo is known for teaching kids how to play the drums. But once a year, he teaches them how to give back to those who have served our country.

He makes a donation to the Coatesville VA Medical Center each year on his birthday. His students and their families get involved with raising funds to provide jackets, jeans, food, and more to veterans in need.

Watch the video to see why he does it.

To learn more about the Coatesville VA Medical Center, visit their website.

