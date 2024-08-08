Musician from Illinois is hosted at Shofuso Japanese House for inspiration

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This week, an Illinois percussionist returns to his original hometown in Philadelphia for inspiration.

The Japanese-American musician was welcomed to a residency at Shofuso, where he incorporates the atmosphere and ambient sound into his work.

Jason Finkelman found Shofuso to be a place of inspiration growing up; and, a space for embracing his culture.

As he returns to that same location for this residency, he is enjoying the memories that return to him.

Before the end of his stay in the city, he'll be performing at the Philadelphia Art Alliance on August 9th 2024.

For more information, check out Shofuso Japanese House.

