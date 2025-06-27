Summer camp introduces girls to construction trades

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The MyWIC camp is a summer camp for girls' grades 7th through 12th in the Philadelphia region.

In a field predominantly dominated by men, this camp is introducing these girls to the construction trades with a different activity every day.

Past students have gone straight from the program into the field, either through apprenticeships or trade schools.

This past Tuesday, the girls learned how to assemble and break down scaffolding as well as learn about the importance of mental health. They attended yoga classes as well as conflict resolution activities.