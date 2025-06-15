Mother seeks justice after son gunned down in Tacony

Mother seeks justice after son gunned down in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been nearly a year since Nakeifah Williams was gunned down.

His mother is still heart broken over her loss.

"I can't eat, I can't sleep, I can't do nothing I miss my baby so much."

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 5th, 2024.

Gunshots rang out on the 7100 block of James Street in the city's Tacony section.

Williams was shot multiple times.

He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died hours later from his injuries.

His mother pleads for the gun violence in the city to end.

"It needs to stop. They need to put the guns down and stop killing one another."

The Citizens Crime Commission is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of Williams.

You can make that call anonymously.

"I can't get my baby back, but I want justice for him."

