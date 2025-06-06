Name removed from Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia ahead of pending change

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The name change for the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia is starting to take shape.

Crews removed the giant letters spelling out Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Under a new deal, the home of the Sixers and Flyers will become the Xfinity Mobile Arena this September.

The naming rights deal will run through the 2030-31 season.

A new venue to replace the Wells Fargo Center is set to open by 2031.

This will be the fifth name for the arena. It was previously known as the CoreStates Center, the First Union Center and the Wachovia Center.

