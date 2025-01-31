Names of 3 hostages set for release by Hamas announced, includes American

NEW YORK -- Hamas' military wing announced the names of three hostages set to be released Saturday.

One of the expected names on the list is American Keith Segal from North Carolina.

Siegal was last seen in a video released by Hamas last year.

His wife was one of the first hostages released in a prisoner exchange back in November.

The other hostages on the list include Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas.

Yarden is the husband of Shiri Bibas and father of two of the youngest hostages, 5-year-old Ariel and 2-year-old Kfir.

There was word that Shiri and the two children were killed during an air strike, but their family is holding out hope for their safe return.