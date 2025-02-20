Narberth nonprofit helps cystic fibrosis patients 'Take A Breather' from their illness

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Take A Breather Foundation" based in Narberth is a stress relief outlet for people with cystic fibrosis.

Their focus is to provide a "breather" to their recipients, or a break from dealing with their illness.

This normally comes in the form of an event, like sending their participants to an Eagles game, or on a vacation such as Disney World.

Executive Director, Molly McBryan, took over for her brother Matt McCloskey.

McCloskey started this organization as someone who also lived with cystic fibrosis.

McCloskey passed away last year, but his memory lives strong within the foundation and everyone who is a part of it.

