National Constitution Center shares Presidents Day with reenactors of historical figures

Presidents Day was made extra special for these guests at the National Constitution Center!

Presidents Day was made extra special for these guests at the National Constitution Center!

Presidents Day was made extra special for these guests at the National Constitution Center!

Presidents Day was made extra special for these guests at the National Constitution Center!

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Today, children and families got to learn about the history of our nation from some familiar faces.

Reenactors joined them in costume as Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and more to celebrate Presidents Day.

It was one of many activities for children and families to enjoy at the National Constitution Center.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.