Nat Geo 33: Innovators in NY, LA, Philly, SF Bay Area, Houston named to bold, new list

LOS ANGELES -- Edward Norton, Selena Gomez and Yara Shahidi are just a few of the Hollywood heavyweights who have been chosen for the National Geographic 33, a brand new list of innovators tackling our planet's most pressing issues who are featured in the April edition of National Geographic Magazine.

"They're from all over the world, working in different fields, from different walks of life," said Nathan Lump, National Geographic senior vice president and editor-in-chief. "What they all have in common is they are taking action to address some of the most important issues of our time."

Why 33? In 1888, National Geographic was founded by 33 visionary explorers, scientists and scholars who saw the need to deepen people's understanding of the world.

Today's 33 were carefully considered, reflecting diverse backgrounds and experiences, like "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.

"His interest in the ocean starts well before 'Aquaman,'" Lump said of the movie star. "He studied marine biology as a young person, and he's become very active in raising awareness for the need to preserve our marine spaces."

Momoa also created his own company that makes aluminum water bottles, to reduce plastic waste that ends up in our waters. The actor is just one of the National Geographic 33, helping to shape our world for the future.

The list of innovators also includes Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya in New York, NASA astronaut Victor Glover in Houston, scientist and University of Pennsylvania professor Dr. Shu Yang in Philly, cellular physiologist and USC professor Emily Liman in Los Angeles, and Diaspora Co. CEO Sana Javeri Kadri in Oakland, California.

Check out the full list now at NatGeo.com/NG33 and watch "Good Morning America" tomorrow morning to learn more about this year's National Geographic 33 honorees.

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.