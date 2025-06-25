Neshaminy parents, students fighting for music program after budget vote

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Students, parents and teachers packed the room for the Neshaminy School District board meeting Tuesday night.

They fought to save a music teacher position ahead of a budget vote.

"We're not cutting staff. We're closing a door on future musicians, artists and dreamers," said one parent at the podium.

"Getting rid of one position would completely dismantle this community we have built," said one student.

Board members passed the budget 6 to 3, which reduced the number of music teachers from 10 to 9.

"A teacher retired, and as we, the district, look for cost efficiencies because we have an $11 million deficit, we looked for where we can cut positions through attrition," said the board's vice president, Tina Hollenbach.

Alexis Cassidy, who is the lead music teacher, said the teachers will also be reassigned, creating unnecessary disruption and strain among students and staff.

"We're looking at having to set enrollment caps," said Cassidy. "We're looking at not having equitable instrumental instruction across our schools, and ultimately, even though we all want to serve and do what's best for our students, we're not sure we're going to be able to do that."

Cassidy said the district has a nationally recognized, award-winning program.

Now, she, along with parents and students, fears for the future of the music department.

"I have found I have no place without the music program, and these changes you are proposing would destroy the music program," said one student.

"It extends through not just empowering students, but as they get older, it continues into their future success," said Yomari Kiefer, whose two children play instruments.

As school leaders realign the music department, students and parents hope they take Cassidy's recommendations into consideration.

"We already know this is a terrible situation, we're asking for something a little less terrible, being able to place our staff," said Cassidy.

"I trust that our administration, and the wonderful teachers everyone has spoken about, to be able to absorb the changes that are going to be coming," said Hollenbach.