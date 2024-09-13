New animated 'LEGO Star Wars' series on Disney+ really shakes up the galaxy

The star-studded cast of 'LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy,' now streaming on Disney+, says it really mixes things up in the galaxy.

The star-studded cast of 'LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy,' now streaming on Disney+, says it really mixes things up in the galaxy.

The star-studded cast of 'LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy,' now streaming on Disney+, says it really mixes things up in the galaxy.

The star-studded cast of 'LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy,' now streaming on Disney+, says it really mixes things up in the galaxy.

A new four-part, animated series is now streaming on Disney+.

The star-studded cast of "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy," a hilarious new family-friendly show, says it really mixes things up in the galaxy.

"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo is the voice of Sig Greebling.

Sig accidentally removes a cornerstone brick in a Jedi temple, which reshuffles the entire galaxy and reconfigures every creature in it.

"When he removes this very pivotal piece for the structure of the galaxy, everything shifts like crazy," Matarazzo says.

So, just like the title suggests, they must rebuild the galaxy.

"It's like rebuilding a LEGO set without the instruction manual, which is always harder," Matarazzo laughs.

The character of Jedi Bob is voiced by comedian Bobby Moynihan.

"Being a part of this is truly amazing," says Moynihan, who is a superfan.

This series celebrates the 25th anniversary of "LEGO Star Wars." Mark Hamill also guest stars in this cast, because they need Luke Skywalker's help to fix this mess.

"It's incredible to do a voiceover job with Luke Skywalker himself," says Tony Revolori, who voices the character of Sig's brother, Dev Greebling "Getting to be a part of the 'Star Wars' franchise and getting to pretend to use the force is awesome. It's really, really cool."

All four parts of "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" are now streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 6abc.