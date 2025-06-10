New Beginnings program steers inmates at Delaware prison towards the right path

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- At a Delaware prison, every Tuesday writes a new sentence. It's all thanks to a nonprofit called New Beginnings, guided by a man who has spent 25 years breaking cycles, not rules.

At the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, inmates at the level 5 facility lock in on change.

New Beginnings starts with prayer, silent meditation, and then the real work begins.

Action News was granted special access to one of their sessions.

"We will try to frame whatever is going on with you-what choices are you faced with? Which choice is going to get you home or free?" said John Flynn.

Flynn started as a volunteer and is now guiding inmates on how to do their time differently.

"On my first day here, I was like this is a good program. This is where I belong," said Jessie Jamison.

Jamison is serving a 5 year firearm offense.

"It was an eye opener. I can do so much better, I should be doing something positive for myself," he said.

The program that started in 1993 has helped at least 1,000 men both behind bars and once they get out. Men like Greg Lashbrook, who comes back to volunteer.

"I think it's a real rare a group of men, opening minded, honest. Their true selves and talk about the things they're struggling with," said Lashbrook. He had served a sentence for killing someone while driving drunk.

He says he doesn't get any credit for participating in this program.

"(It's) so that the people that are here are here for the right reason," said Flynn. "Because these guys feel I can trust the men in this circle, because they're here because they want to be here, so I can go a little deeper and talk about what I'm going through."

Once inmates in this program get out, they transition to "Next Steps".

It's the same program as New Beginnings, but for those who are re-entering society.

