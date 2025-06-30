New documentary 'Facing the Wind' about dementia and caregiving premiering in Philadelphia

New documentary 'Facing the Wind' about dementia and caregiving premiering in Philadelphia Tuesday July 1 at Fringe Arts Center

New documentary 'Facing the Wind' about dementia and caregiving premiering in Philadelphia Tuesday July 1 at Fringe Arts Center

New documentary 'Facing the Wind' about dementia and caregiving premiering in Philadelphia Tuesday July 1 at Fringe Arts Center

New documentary 'Facing the Wind' about dementia and caregiving premiering in Philadelphia Tuesday July 1 at Fringe Arts Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A powerful film is making its Philadelphia premiere Tuesday night at the Fringe Arts Center.

It's called "Facing the Wind" and it is a groundbreaking love story about people living with Lewy body dementia and the spouses who care for them. It also shines a light on the incredible community that some of those caregivers have formed across the country, from Philadelphia to California, to support each other.

RELATED: Unpaid caregiving putting strain on families across the area | Resources to help

The film was produced by a local man, Tony Heriza. He watched his sister care for her husband, who had both Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia, which is the second most common progressive dementia after Alzheimer's.

One of the caregivers featured is Linda Szypula, who lives in Plymouth Meeting. She cared for her husband, Jim, who has since passed.

The film follows them as they take a cross country road trip in an RV, meeting other people living along the way who are living with Lewy body dementia as well as caregivers in their support group.

"You can't do it alone and these people are like my family. They're my Lewy family because we all speak the same language and we just help each other," she says. "In the film, you'll see some of the sad, difficult times, but it's not all down. There's fun and humor and hopefully you see there's lots of love."

RELATED: Woman creating community with hope, humor, and hacks for caregivers of loves ones with dementia

Linda says she agreed to do the film because she wants people to see the realities of living with dementia so they know how to help.

There is a live national helpline for people living with Lewy body dementia and their caregivers. The number is 833-LBD-LINE.

And for more information on "Facing the Wind" and resources on Lewy body dementia, visit: FacingtheWindFilm.com.