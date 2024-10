Crews battling Medford, NJ brush fire; 30 structures threatened

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire crews are battling a brush fire in the area of Woodthrush Trail and Heath Road in Medford, Burlington County.

Chopper 6 was over the blaze just before 10 p.m. Friday where officials say about 30 structures were being threatened.

No evacuations or road closures have been ordered.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.