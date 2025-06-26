Lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey Shore speaks out: 'I was very lucky'

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (WPVI) -- The lifeguard who was impaled by a beach umbrella in a freak accident this week said she knows how lucky she is and she is vowing to return to the beach once she makes a full recovery.

The video featured is from an earlier report.

The 18-year-old victim, Alex, who did not want her last name to be used, said the pole missed her artery by just a centimeter.

Since the incident on Wednesday morning, Alex has had surgery and received a few stitches.

Alex explained she was trying to tie down a beach umbrella when it all unfolded.

"So we have umbrellas on stands for hot days and we usually have ropes tied to each of them so you can tie them to the stands," she said. "But the rope was frayed, and it was a little too short to tie, and a gust of wind came. It wasn't particularly strong, but the wind came and picked the umbrella up and I tried to catch it as it was going off the stand, but it pulled me off of it with it and I landed on the the pole."

She said the paramedics arrived and gave her something for the pain, then firefighters cut off the ends of the pole with a saw so she could be taken to the hospital.

Despite the scare, Alex said she thinks she does well in stressful or chaotic situations.

"I was kind of a little freaked out at first and my brain got heavy because I was like, 'oh my gosh, I've been impaled,'" Alex said. "But then help came and one of my coworkers let me lean against her. And I asked them to put a towel on my head because it was bright and hot."

Alex knows how lucky she is that her injuries aren't worse.

"I was very lucky where it hit me because it missed every major blood vessel and it just went through my muscles," She said. "So there wasn't any serious damage. It could've been so much worse, actually."

She says she will return to lifeguarding after she recovers and plans to visit the beach to see her fellow lifeguards soon.

"I was bummed when I found out I had to take six weeks off," Alex said.

This is Alex's second year as a lifeguard and she just finished her freshman year at University of Wisconsin.

In the wake of her accident, she also wants to remind people to make sure they tie down their umbrellas.