Emmett puts twist on Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- Emmett is named in honor of chef and owner Evan Snyder's son. The boy is also the inspiration for why Evan and his business partner Julian Van Der Tak opened the new Kensington restaurant. Both have young boys and were eager to have a business of their own so together they opened Emmett.

The restaurant features Evan's spin on Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, often putting playful spins on traditional dishes. The bar serves a collection of signature cocktails. And the menu is a 4-course prix fix experience with selections rotating seasonally.

Emmett | Facebook | Instagram

161 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA. 19122