New surveillance images released of suspects after SS United States burglarized

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance images of suspects wanted for allegedly burglarizing and vandalizing the SS United States earlier this month.

Police say the group was caught on surveillance video breaking into the historic ocean liner docked at Pier 82 in the 2200 block of Christopher Columbus Blvd. in South Philadelphia around 1: 40 a.m. on October 2.

They spent roughly three hours on the derelict ship before allegedly stealing several batteries and tools, and causing damage to the property.

The historic ship, which has been docked in South Philadelphia for nearly 30 years, will soon be moved to become the world's largest artificial reef at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico in Okaloosa County, Florida.

Anyone with information can call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

