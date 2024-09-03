New video shows moments before and after deadly North Philadelphia crash

Video shows a man and woman get into an altercation before she falls into the roadway and is immediately hit by a vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New video shows the moments before and after a deadly crash in North Philadelphia.

Police said it happened Sunday night and left the 35-year-old woman dead.

Surveillance video obtained by Action News showed a white SUV at the scene before officers arrived. Philadelphia police are looking to speak with that driver.

Witnesses told Action News it appears the victim was either pushed or fell into North 5th Street at Fisher Avenue before being fatally struck.

You can see a man and woman get into some sort of altercation before she falls into the roadway and is immediately hit by what appears to be a white crossover vehicle.

The man then walks away and the driver appears to stop and pulls over out of view.

"Man that was tragic," said Ronald Griffin of North Philadelphia. "It was a rough video. I couldn't even watch it."

That was the reaction from nearby residents we spoke to. None saw the crash but some said they knew the victim.

Police are not releasing her name until her family is notified.

One eyewitness, who claims to have seen the woman shortly before the crash, told Action News she was acting erratic and appeared under the influence.

"But she was a good person when she was herself," said the neighbor. "But no one deserves to lose their life."

Police said it appeared the driver called 911. Sources say the department was short-staffed Sunday night and there may have been a considerable delay in police response along with proper notification of the severity of the crash.

How long the driver stayed on the scene is under investigation.

A detective was in the neighborhood Tuesday morning gathering additional surveillance and evidence.

Police want the man involved in the altercation and the driver of the crossover to come forward and answer questions.