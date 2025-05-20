New YMCA Gymnastics center helps kids get into the swing of things

A new space for gymnastics is open in Haverford, and it was in-part thanks to a young changemaker.

A new space for gymnastics is open in Haverford, and it was in-part thanks to a young changemaker.

A new space for gymnastics is open in Haverford, and it was in-part thanks to a young changemaker.

A new space for gymnastics is open in Haverford, and it was in-part thanks to a young changemaker.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new space for gymnastics is open, and it was in-part thanks to a very young changemaker.

11-year-old Abi Young who wrote a letter to the Greater Philadelphia YMCA requesting a new space for Gymnastics.

Now stands the Haverford YMCA Gymnastics Center.

"I didn't know when I was writing it that this all would factor into happening. I was really excited when I found out, and I can't believe we're already in here," said Abi Young.

"I feel really proud to be here and really excited to make a lot of memories with my teammates," she continued.

An accomplished coach is now helping kids get into the swing of things.

"I think my favorite part about being able to coach these athletes is helping them build up their confidence. I think if you can be confident when you're on a balance beam or you're performing on a floor, you can be confident in other areas of your life," said Natalie Wojcik, Senior Gymnastics Director at the Haverford YMCA Gymnastics Center.

For more information, check out their website.

