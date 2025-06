Newark mayor sues Alina Habba over dismissed trespassing prosecution at ICE facility

Lucy Yang has breaking details on the announcement made by U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka filed a lawsuit against interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba on Tuesday, accusing her of malicious prosecution over his arrest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility last month.

NOTE: The video is from a previous report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.