David Muir and Linsey Davis will serve as moderators for the Sept. 10 debate.

Next Biden-Trump presidential debate will be in September on ABC

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump faced off in Thursday's presidential debate, raising Democrats concern over Biden's chances in the 2024 election.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to square off again on the debate stage in September.

ABC News will host the Sept. 10 debate, with "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis serving as moderators.

More information on the debate, including the rules, location, staging and format, will be revealed closer to the date.

The ABC News qualifications for debate include receiving at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that meet ABC's standards for reporting, appearing on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline, and agreeing to accept the rules and format of the debate.

ABC News' offices previously hosted two debates in 1960 between then-Vice President Richard Nixon and then-Sen. John F. Kennedy. The first was a split-screen televised debate on Oct. 13, 1960, filmed at ABC News' New York and Los Angeles studios. Another debate between Kennedy and Nixon took place at ABC News' New York studios on Oct. 21, 1960.