Nicole Kidman returns in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' season two trailer

Nicole Kidman is back in Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" season two trailer

Nicole Kidman returns as mysterious guru Masha for Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" season two trailer. The new season starts streaming May 21.

Hulu has released the season two trailer for "Nine Perfect Strangers" and Nicole Kidman is back as health guru Masha Dmitrichenko. This time around, the wellness retreat takes place in the snow-filled Austrian Alps.

Masha invited a group of "specifically chosen" nine strangers who are somehow mysteriously connected, for the week-long experience. The goal of the retreat is for everyone to heal, including Masha, but that's not what Mark Strong's character asks in the trailer.

"Did you bring me here for my money?" he asks.

"I brought you here to heal, David," Masha answers. "I invited you all here because sometimes you shouldn't deal with pain gently. It is a cleansing of the mind to recharge, to rediscover inspiration."

But Lena Olin's character warns, "Be careful. The temptation to live in the past is a powerful one."

It seems Masha doesn't listen because the trailer teases the group's exercise to relive their past as the guru takes them back to a core memory, causing the "strangers" to feel those moments "as real as they were the first time around."

The series also stars Henry Golding, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Aras Aydin.

"Nine Perfect Strangers" season two premieres on Hulu May 21, with a two-episode launch. New episodes stream Wednesdays leading up to the season finale on July 2.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

