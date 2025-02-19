Millions of dollars proposed to help NJ schools go cellphone-free

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy announced a $3 million proposal to help school districts adopt technology to ban cell phones.

He made the announcement at Woodbury Junior-Senior High School on Wednesday because the school banned cell phones at the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

"This is working for Woodbury," Gov. Murphy said.

Students have to put their phones in special pouches that are locked at the start of the day, and they get them back after the last bell.

The grant money proposed in the 2026 budget would help districts across the state look at similar programs to help schools go phone-free.

"Not every school will do the pouches, there are other models that work. This is clearly working here," Gov. Murphy said.

Gov. Murphy also heard from students on Wednesday about what they think of the ban. Most said it was helping them academically and mentally.

"This year, because I don't have the phone on me, I am more attentive," said Neliko Adian.

"It gives me a free mind through the day. It helps with your mental health," said another student.

The idea of phone-free schools is not without controversy. Some parents worry they won't be able to contact their child during an emergency and would like them to have some kind of access to a phone.

Parents who have students at Woodbury said they understood the concern, but said the school has procedures in place to communicate with parents.

"The contact isn't an issue for me because the school has everyone inside a database, where one click, it goes to everybody," said Nefesa Davis, who has a daughter at the school.