100-acre brush fire burning in Gloucester County, NJ

FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Fire crews in Gloucester County are battling brush fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the 100-acre fire is burning near the 400 block of Proposed Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews were seen performing backfire operations to protect homes in the area.

There was no word on if any structures were being threatened.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.