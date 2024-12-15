N.J. officials demand action and answers about drones

New Jersey officials are demanding answers and action from the federal government, as mysterious drone sightings continue.

"The Coast Guard told me the other day and Ocean County Sheriff Mastronardy that one of its 47' rescue boats was followed in very close proximity off its stern by numerous drones," said New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith during a press conference in Seaside Heights Saturday afternoon. "Why can't we bag at least one of these drones and get to the bottom of it?"

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is now using its own drone to gather information about the unidentified aircraft.

"It's definitely scary. It's concerning," said Johanna Peters from Palmyra. "I feel like a lot of people are concerned about AI and technology and being monitored."

A drone sighting shut down an airport in New York state for about an hour Friday night.

On Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul reacted, saying, "This has gone too far."

People in the Delaware Valley continue to watch for them, anxious for information.

"There's been a lot of sightings in North Jersey which is where my daughter lives. So I'm concerned about that," said Jessica Lubin of Wissinoming.

New video was sent to Action News from a viewer in Shamong in Burlington County, showing what appears to be a drone around 8:45 Saturday morning.

Saturday during a call with members of the press, an FBI official said he believes there's been a "slight overreaction."

However he still emphasized that the agency is investigating and is concerned about any drones being used for anything nefarious.

A Department of Homeland Security official said camera and radar equipment has been sent to New Jersey State Police to help identify and track drones.

Homeland Security also said it's possible some of the sightings are actually manned aircraft being mistaken for drones.

Senator Andy Kim posted an update Saturday on social media regarding his drone patrol efforts with local law enforcement, now saying the possible drones spotted earlier this week were likely planes.

On Saturday an FBI official told reporters of nearly 5,000 tips they've received about drones, less than 100 have led to credible leads.