No delay for School District of Philadelphia after Super Bowl LIX to preserve 'winning tradition'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in the School District of Philadelphia will have to report to class on time the Monday after Super Bowl LIX, and it seems a little bit of superstition played into the decision.
In a message posted to social media on Thursday, Superintendent Tony Watlington gave something of a history lesson.
He noted that the school district did not have a delay after Super Bowl LII in 2018, in which the Eagles beat the New England Patriots.
However, there was a two-hour delay in 2023 after Super Bowl LVII, and the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
With an Eagles/Chiefs rematch on the horizon, Watlington said those results were an important factor in his decision.
"So in keeping with the winning tradition, we will not have a two-hour delay on Monday, February 10. Schools will operate on normal schedules."
RELATED: Sports psychologist weighs in on Super Bowl superstitions
He encouraged the school district community to wear green on Friday to send a message of support to the Birds.
For more coverage of the Eagles in the big game, visit 6abc.com/SuperBowl.