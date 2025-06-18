Nonprofit Stonewall Sports Philly connecting LGBTQ+ community through recreational sports

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A sports nonprofit is making a play so that everyone in the LGBTQ community knows they belong.

Stonewall Sports Philly is one of 27 chapters nationwide. With more than 3,000 members, it is uniting all residents through recreational sports and connecting LGBTQ+ members through eight recreational sports leagues since 2014

"It provides an outlet for people to build community and find friends," said Jordan Toy. "So many of our members come to our organization because they just moved to Philadelphia and they don't know anyone. They're going through a rough period in life."

Their goal is inclusion at a time when this specific community has become the focal point of legal, political and cultural debate, especially in youth sports, as trans athletes are being sidelined.

"We provide a space for people who to show up as their full authentic selves and you can't always do that in a traditional sports league. Even many of our competitors in the city that cater to the entire community, people might feel unwelcome or not feel like they can fully be themselves," said Toy.

The nonprofit recently started a women's trans and non-binary league for that very reason.

They also fundraise for the community, raising their largest amount last year of a $125,000.

Earlier this month, the nonprofit was recognized with a community award from the Philadelphia Gay News for bridging the gap during a time when LGBTQ members can feel isolated and targeted.

For more information, visit: Stonewallphilly.leagueapps.com