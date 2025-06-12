Norristown families express concern, speak about loved ones arrested by ICE

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Some community members in Norristown gathered on Wednesday evening to speak about their loved ones who are currently being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Representatives with the organization, Unides Para Servir Norristown, said they believe more than 25 people from Norristown are currently in ICE custody. Action News has reached out to ICE officials about these local arrests, and we are currently waiting to hear back.

"A lot of people are scared to raise their voice for other people that can't, right? So, I'm doing it on behalf of my family," said Rose De La Luz, of Norristown, on Wednesday evening.

De La Luz said her cousin, Aziel De La Luz, and her brother-in-law, Maximino Garces Trinidad, were picked up by ICE agents in Norristown in May. Her cousin was taken into custody on May 1, while her brother-in-law was arrested on May 30.

She said they are both from Mexico and have been undergoing the process to become American citizens. They are currently waiting to hear when they will appear in court.

On Wednesday evening, De La Luz said, "People are terrified. People leave their houses because they have to go to work. They leave not knowing if they are going to come back."

This week, President Trump told reporters his administration was going to continue to enforce its deportation policy strictly. The White House has said that enforcing immigration law is critically important to national security and public safety.

Mac Alasad-Murphy, a Philadelphia attorney who specializes in immigration law, spoke with Action News on Wednesday night. She said she has been busy fielding questions from people who are trying to become U.S. citizens but are currently concerned they could be detained.

Alasad-Murphy said the most important thing for people to remember is that everyone has the right to an attorney.

"Sometimes, unfortunately, even though you are lawfully going through the permanency process, that process could be cut short," she explained. "So, you want to just become aware of your specific circumstances and what legal rights apply to you."