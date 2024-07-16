Norristown man accused of killing hospital roommate

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A hospital patient in Montgomery County is facing charges after authorities say he killed another patient over an altercation involving books.

Officers responded to the Norristown State Hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect, 34-year-old Kyle Samuels-Robey, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Jacob Gonzalez.

Kyle Samuels-Robey

According to court documents, Samuels-Robey told hospital staffers that he "beat up" and "choked out" the victim because he had thrown his books.

Both the victim and suspect were observed lying in their hospital beds at 9:30 p.m.

Minutes later, Samuels-Robey reportedly left his room to ask for ice for his hand. He then told staffers about the bedside assault, court documents allege.

Gonzalez was found slumped over his bed, unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined his cause of death to be asphyxiation due to neck compression.

Samuels-Robey is being held without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25 at 10 a.m.