Man attacked after getting off train thankful for stranger who called 911

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia man in his mid-70s is out of the hospital and getting better after an alleged brutal attack last Wednesday.

The man, who wished not to be identified, said the unprovoked attack happened on Disston Street under an overpass.

He had just gotten off the train at SEPTA's Tacony Station and was walking home around 3 p.m. when an unknown man came up behind him with a rock and hit him in the face.

"I'm surprised! Yeah, I really surprised! I fall down, I fall down. I said, 'Help me!' he recalled.

Philadelphia police said the victim was also hit multiple times with a closed fist, sustaining injuries to his face and hands as a result of being knocked to the ground.

The man reported his attacker had also been on the train and ran after the beating.

The victim says thankfully a witness helped him get him to his feet, call police, and waited until they arrived.

" [ If ] he no help me, maybe I die," he said.

The victim tells Action News he's not angry at the person who attacked him, just thankful for the stranger who helped. "I say thank you to the young guy."

Police say the victim wasn't robbed of any personal belongings. Their investigation is ongoing, and the suspect remains at large.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 5'7", wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.