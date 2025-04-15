1 dead, 2 injured following triple shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead and two others are injured after gunshots rang out in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the 1500 block of North 18th Street.

Investigators have not identified the victim who died.

A second victim was listed as extremely critical at an area hospital, according to Philadelphia police.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the third victim, who police say was shot in the leg.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released. Police have also not said if any arrests were been made.

Sources tell Action News police are looking for a Nissan sedan in connection with the shooting. The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of New Jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.