Firefighter hospitalized after battling apartment fire in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building in Northampton.

Crews responded to the building on the 2400 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The second floor and roof were fully engulfed in flames.

One firefighter was hospitalized after being struck in the head by falling debris.

We are working to get an update on his condition.

It is unclear how many people have been displaced.