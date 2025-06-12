Northeast Philadelphia neighbors fed up with car thefts and break-ins: 'People are scared'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Northeast Philadelphia residents say they are growing tired of what feels like nonstop car theft and break-ins.

The most recent rash of crimes spanned the Morrell Park neighborhood. Some streets are peppered with shattered glass, and car windows are covered with trash bags.

Neighbors believe young teens and maybe homeless people are behind the crimes occurring anywhere from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

"People are scared. You can't leave anything in your car now, clearly, anything worth any value. It stinks a little bit because you like to feel safe at your own house and your personal property would be safe," said Ryan Graber.

Dan Toy runs a community Facebook group where residents have been documenting the issues. He also patrols his own neighborhood at night to report any suspicious activity he may encounter.

"On a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, I'll catch in between four and seven kids or homeless people breaking into cars," Toy said.

Toy claims the area is understaffed by police, and he believes criminals know that.

He says it seems like response times can be slow and side streets are not patrolled as well or as often as main roads, especially overnight.

Action News is still waiting for a response from Philadelphia police to neighbors' concerns, but the 8th district police advisory council https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1DCMRbdbyS/?mibextid=wwXIfr acknowledged frustrations in a Facebook post and warned residents not to take these matters into their own hands.

According to publicly available police department data, the entire 8th district has seen 352 incidents of auto theft in just the last seven days and 250 thefts from auto incidents in the same period.

"We're getting destroyed. Every night, every street is at risk because you have no one on the side streets," Toy said.

For now, neighbors continue to look out for one another, share information, and hope for more police intervention.

"I'm concerned. It's not as laid back as we used to be. You have to keep an eye out for everything," said Rita Mattioli.