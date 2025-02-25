NYC congestion pricing toll generates nearly $50M in its first month, MTA says

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) -- New York City's embattled congestion pricing toll has generated nearly $50 million in its first month, according to the MTA.

The agency says about 68% of the revenue came from passenger vehicles.

It estimates the program could bring in $500 million this year.

The $9 toll to enter busy parts of Manhattan went into effect last month.

The Department of Transportation pulled its approval of the program last week following a review requested by President Trump, who has a primary residence in Midtown at Trump Tower.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is also a vocal opponent.

The MTA is challenging the reversal in federal court.