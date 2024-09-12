NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban resigns amid FBI probes

NEW YORK -- New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban has resigned amid ongoing FBI probes into Mayor Eric Adams' administration.

In a letter to the police department announcing his resignation, Caban wrote, "My complete focus has always been on the NYPD - the department and people I love and have dedicated over 30 years of service to. However, the news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD."

The resignation follows the seizure of Caban's phones and the devices of other senior police leaders by federal investigators last week.

Adams on Thursday paid tribute to the tenure of Caban as New York City police commissioner but said he concluded "this was the best decision at this time."

He appointed Tom Donlon as interim commissioner.

Donlon is a former FBI agent and former New York Homeland Security director.

"My goals are clear: continue the historic progress decreasing crime and removing illegal guns from our communities, uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency, and support our dedicated officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe," Donlon said in a statement provided by City Hall.

Although he resigned, Caban's attorney said he "unequivocally denies any wrongdoing" and has fully cooperated with investigators.

Caban was named commissioner of the NYPD just a little more than a year ago. Our sister station WABC has learned his brother is accused of trying to leverage their relationship in order to get work providing security to nightclubs.

Caban did not comment publicly, but several New York City Councilmembers had demanded that he resign, saying a police commissioner forced to surrender his electronics creates an appearance that is disturbing enough that he should resign simply because of that.

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce weighs in on Caban's resignation:

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce weighs in on Edward Caban stepping down amid ongoing FBI probes into the Adams administration.

It is just one of four federal investigations now focused on the NYPD and City Hall.

Federal authorities are also investigating Caban's twin brother, James Caban, who runs a nightclub security business, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Edward Caban, 57, had been in charge of the nation's largest police department for about 15 months. Of Puerto Rican heritage, he was the first Latino to lead the 179-year-old NYPD.

Other officials whose devices were recently seized include First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright; Philip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety; his brother David Banks, the city's schools chancellor; and Timothy Pearson, a mayoral adviser and former high-ranking NYPD official.

The searches added to a flurry of investigative activity around Adams' administration and his campaign. Adams, a first-term Democrat, was subpoenaed in July, eight months after federal agents seized his cell phones and an iPad while he was leaving an event in Manhattan. Federal authorities haven't publicly accused him or any officials of any crimes, and Adams has denied any wrongdoing.

The investigation that led to Caban's devices being seized is not believed to be tied to a probe that led federal investigators to seize Adams' devices last November, according to two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Caban joined the department as a patrol officer in 1991 in the Bronx, where he grew up. His father, retired Detective Juan Caban, had served with Adams, a former police captain, when they were both on the city's transit police force. Three of Caban's brothers were also police officers.

He worked in precincts across the city, rising to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, executive officer, commanding officer, deputy inspector and inspector. He was the department's first deputy commissioner, second-in-command, before being named commissioner last year.

Caban replaced Keechant Sewell, the first woman to lead the force. She resigned 18 months into a tenure clouded by speculation that she was not truly in control of the department after Adams appointed ex-NYPD chief Philip Banks as his deputy mayor of public safety. She is now the senior vice president of security and guest experience for the New York Mets.

"There is nothing in the world like public service," Caban said in an interview with his alma mater, St. John's University, after his appointment. "My father taught me that every day on the job is an opportunity to change lives, and in the NYPD we get to do that every single day."

From Jan. 1 to Sept. 1, the department tallied 243 murders, compared with 279 in the same period last year. Burglary, grand larceny and auto thefts were also down. At the same time, there was a 17.8% spike in reported hate crimes, 11.1% jump in rapes and smaller increases in some other categories.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

---

Full letter from Edward Caban:

To the Members of the New York City Police Department:

On yesterday's solemn day of remembrance, as we came together to honor our fallen brothers and sisters, I was reminded of the unwavering dedication and resilience of the NYPD. Serving as your Commissioner has been the greatest honor of my career, and I am proud to stand next to you each and every day.

I have dedicated over 30 years of service to this department. Every day, whether as a patrol officer on the streets of the Bronx, the Commissioner of the department, and my many stops in between, I have been inspired by the courage, tenacity, and selflessness of each of you. The greatest city in the world would not be so without the greatest police force in the world. Together, we have removed thousands of firearms from the streets, brought justice to countless victims of violent crimes, and helped to heal and bring communities together. The families, business owners, tourists, as well as all who walk the streets, take the subway, and live freely and safely in New York, do so because of you.

My complete focus has always been on the NYPD - the department and people I love and have dedicated over 30 years of service to. However, the news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD. I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why - for the good of this city and this department - I have made the difficult decision to resign as Police Commissioner.

Thank you for the trust you have placed in me, and for the opportunity you have given me to serve alongside the members of this great department. I feel strongly that we have the best police force in the world, and have complete faith in the leaders across the NYPD.

Edward A. Caban

