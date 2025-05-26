Ocean City community honors 100-year-old veteran and Gold Star Mothers for Memorial Day

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The community of Ocean City, New Jersey gathered this Memorial Day for a ceremony.

There, they unveiled a seat in Veteran's Memorial Park to honor Gold Star Mothers.

"Our son was killed in Afghanistan in 2011 and he was in the Army. To us, Memorial Day is every day," said American Gold Star Mother, Amy Moore.

"The dedication to the chair is... for people to remember the sacrifices that were given. We hope they're never forgotten," she continued.

A 100-year-old World War 2 veteran, Alan Shapiro, was there to share wisdom with all who attended.

"This holiday is one that brings everybody in America together," said Shapiro.

