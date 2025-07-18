Jersey shore town passes 3% tax on rentals booked on third-party services like Airbnb

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- It will cost you more to rent a home in Ocean City, New Jersey, next summer, depending on your booking service.

In a 4-3 vote on Thursday night, members of City Council approved a new ordinance that creates a so-called "transient accommodations fee."

The 3% occupancy tax will apply to rentals booked through third-party services, such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

The fee would not apply to hotels, motels or bed-and-breakfasts.

Officials tell Action News the approval process now heads to the state, which takes about 90 days.

