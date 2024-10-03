Officer, 3 others injured after patrol car, SUV collide in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section

Police say the 34-year-old officer was knocked unconscious and is being treated for head and face injuries.

Police say the 34-year-old officer was knocked unconscious and is being treated for head and face injuries.

Police say the 34-year-old officer was knocked unconscious and is being treated for head and face injuries.

Police say the 34-year-old officer was knocked unconscious and is being treated for head and face injuries.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was among four people injured in a crash.

The officer was responding to a call around 12:30 a.m. when the officer's marked patrol car collided with a GMC SUV at 5th and Callowhill streets in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section.

Both vehicles ended up on the sidewalk.

Police say the 34-year-old officer was knocked unconscious, and is being treated for head and face injuries.

Two teenage males and a woman in her 20s, who were all in the SUV, are being treated for cuts.

Police are checking to see if the officer had activated the lights and siren on the patrol car.